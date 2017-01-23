GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — The Antrim Community Volunteer Fire Department last week announced the start of a community safety initiative.

The Antrim fire and emergency squads operate in one of the largest coverage areas in Guernsey County. Covering much of the northeast section of the county, Antrim’s response area also includes seven different townships, sections of U.S. Route 22 and Interstate 70, as well as portions of Salt Fork State Park.

The Antrim Community Volunteer Fire Department has announced the start of a community safety program, providing smoke alarms and reflective home address signs to the residents of the Antrim coverage area at a reduced cost. The popular green-and-white reflective signs will cost residents $9, while smoke detectors will cost $7; however, both can be purchased at the same time for $16.

The address signs and smoke detectors are available for purchase only to residents in Jefferson, Londonderry, Madison, Monroe, Washington, Oxford and Wills Townships.

For more information, contact any member of the Antrim VFD or EMS, or call 740.489.9232.