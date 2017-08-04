CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Another suspect has been charged following this week’s drug eradication raids in Guernsey County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Berger of Old Washington is facing a felony three count of trafficking in drugs following his arraignment in Cambridge Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Berger was swept up as part of the raids early Tuesday morning. More than 100 law enforcement officials from multiple jurisdictions took part in the five separate operations that took place in the 100 Block of South 12th Street and 400 Block of North 9th Street in Cambridge, State Route 209, Quaker City, and Old Washington. Methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, illicit pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of other types of drugs – along with weapons, cell phones and a large amount of cash were reportedly recovered by the authorities.

Berger remains behind bars in the Guernsey County Jail. A felony bond hearing for the suspect is set for Friday.

As more charges are expected to be filed, Sheriff Jeffery D. Paden said he wanted to publicly thank the Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office for their unending efforts to help stem the tide of the current drug epidemic. Paden stated that without a strong and aggressive prosecutor during this crisis, much of the difficult and dangerous work of his deputies and law enforcement officials across the county would be for nothing.