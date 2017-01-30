Updated 10:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Department reports that 4-year-old Janylia Fails, who was reported missing on Monday morning, has been located and is safe.

The Columbus Police say one person was taken into custody for questioning. No other details were immediately released. AVC News will bring you more information, as it becomes available.

Original story published 9:40 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for much of central Ohio after a child was abducted in the city on Monday morning.

Authorities report that 4-year-old Janylia Fails was taken in the area of Neil Avenue in Columbus at around 7:50 a.m. The suspect, an as-of-yet unidentified black male wearing a black coat, was reportedly driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, gray in color, with Ohio license plate GWF9395. Police say the vehicle’s front fender is green, and the bumper is falling off of the right passenger side.

The child is described as a black female, three feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple floral-pattern jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The Amber Alert was issued for a number of central Ohio counties, including Muskingum County, in our listening area.

Anyone with information on the missing child or her alleged captor is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call 877.AMBER.OH (877.262.3764) to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.