BYESVILLE, Ohio — A class of Meadowbrook Middle School science students is on the vanguard of water quality testing in Guernsey, Noble and Belmont counties.

MMS teacher Hope Bradshaw and her seventh-grade science class are the first local participants in a program that will gather samples for a water quality study being conducted by the University of Cincinnati. Bradshaw explained how she integrated the study into her curriculum:

Bradshaw’s classroom is the first in the area to participate in the study, but other districts to join the data-gathering will include: the Cambridge City Schools, East Guernsey Schools, St. Benedict School, Caldwell Exempted Village Schools, Noble Local Schools and the Mid-East Career and Technology Centers. A total of 160 kits, funded by UC’s Environmental Health Center, will allow more than 2,200 students to take part in the water quality study.

Dr. Erin Haynes, Associated Professor at the University of Cincinnati, said, “We are excited about this opportunity to partner with Meadowbrook Middle School.” Dr. Haynes continued, “We hope that this experience of water sampling and analysis will pique the students’ interest in learning more about the environment and the importance of clean water.”

Former Rolling Hills educator Rusty Roberts, who serves as a research assistant for UC, said “We appreciate the involvement of the University of Cincinnati, along with Dr. Erin Haynes, for their interest and support of our community while offering this educational opportunity to our students.”