CALDWELL, Ohio — Planning continued last week for the upcoming Lashley Addition Sanitary Sewer project in Noble County.

The Noble County Commissioners met with Sanitary Engineer Pam Ewing and Barb Matheney of the Noble County Highway Department to discuss funding for the project. The improvement project will receive an EPA principal forgiveness loan totaling $2.1 million, as well as $140,000 in Issue II funding. Ewing informed the Commissioners that easements for the project must be complete by May 2017 and bids advertised by June.

In other business, the Commissioners approved an agreement with Waterford Township in Washington County to provide ambulance service for Jackson Township in Noble County. The cost of the agreement for one year is $1,000.

Ty Moore was approved as a voting member for the county at the annual meeting of the Ohio County Commissioners Association.

Noble County Chamber of Commerce director Joann Steed and Tourism Director Allen Fraley met with the Commissioners to give a tourism update.

Mark King of United Ambulance met with the Commissioners to discuss proposed changes in the 911 program. The Commissioners reported they were assessing the best plan for the county.