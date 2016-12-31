CAMBRIDGE,Ohio–Three area men were arrested early Friday morning, and are facing felony drug related charges.

According to Cambridge Police reports, shortly after 2 am Friday, while on routine patrol, officers observed two men, known by the officers, in a local Southgate Parkway business. Upon seeing the police, the suspects began acting in a nervous manner and tried to avoid being seen.

A short time later the suspects exited the business and left in a vehicle, traveling southbound on Southgate Parkway.

Observing a number of traffic violations, police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Southgate and the entry ramp to Interstate 70 east.

The suspect vehicle slowed, eventually coming to a complete stop on the interstate.

During the initial interview of the three subjects in the vehicle, Cambridge K-9 Breeze alerted during an open air sniff of the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted, and officers discovered a tin container with pills as well as a crack pipe. Also uncovered was a crumpled paper receipt containing material, believed to be crack cocaine rocks.

Police also discovered a BB gun pistol in the trunk of the vehicle.

While processing the three suspects into the Guernsey Co. Jail, one individual was found to have concealed a hypodermic needle in his underwear.

Meanwhile, police, conducting a routine sweep of their patrol car following an arrest, discovered a small torn up baggie on the rear floor. The baggie contained a white powder residue and appears to have been ground into the floor.

The suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were sent to BCI for testing.

The three suspects, a 27 year old from Flushing Ohio, and two Cambridge men, ages 20 and 35 were placed on felony holds.