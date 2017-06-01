No bummer summer here! AVC Communications is heating things up with the Summer of Stuff! Join AVC during our summer road trip as we broadcast live from various locations to get signed up! Then, join us at our pool party at Southgate Hotel on July 20th* as we draw our winners! You could win one of these totally tubular packages:

-4 tickets to both COSI and Zoombezi Bay

-2 tickets to an Ohio State football game

-4 tickets to both a Reds game and The Beach Water Park

-4 tickets to The Wilds

-4 tickets to both Kennywood and the Pittsburgh Zoo

-An overnight stay for 2 at Creating Hope Day Spa in Old Washington

-A cabin with boat rental at Seneca Lake Park and a $50 gift certificate from the Dockside Restaurant

-A brick oven pizza and bottle of wine** at Georgetown Vineyard

-A pool pass for the 2018 season at Southgate Hotel

-An overnight stay in Cincinnati at Aloft Hotel PLUS 4 tickets to a Reds game PLUS 4 tickets to Coney Island Park PLUS 4 tickets to Newport Aquarium

*Pool party is free and open to the public

**Because of alcohol laws, must be 21 to win prize