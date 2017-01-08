CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Two Senecaville residents are among the 11 people wounded or killed in a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Friday afternoon.

A family member tells AVC News that Shirley Timmons was among those killed after a lone gunman opened fire at the airport shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday. Shirley’s husband, Steve, was struck with at least one bullet and required emergency surgery. At last report, Steve Timmons was in critical condition in a Ft. Lauderdale-area hospital.

Steve and Shirley Timmons flew into the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday to join the rest of their family for a cruise vacation.

A family spokesman said, “Steve and Shirley raised an amazing family, three amazing girls. Their family was everything to them.”

The longtime area residents were owners of The Mayfair stores, a pair of women’s clothing shops in Cambridge and Barnesville, for many years before closing the stores in 2004. The couple was just three weeks shy of their 51st wedding anniversary.

Steve Timmons rose to the position of Vice President of Northwest Aluminum in The Dalles, Oregon, before his retirement.

The Associated Press reports that suspected gunman, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, was taken into custody without further incident after emptying several magazines, wounding at least six people in addition to the five killed.

Santiago, an Iraq veteran originally from New Jersey, was admitted to a mental health center in Alaska in November after he walked into an FBI office and told agents that the government was trying to control his mind. During a mental health evaluation, Santiago told doctors that he had recently been hearing voices. He is expected to make his first appearance in court on Monday