Founded in 1996 as a 501(c)3, the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation is committed to sponsoring projects that help to maintain and develop quality of life in Guernsey County. Its cornerstone event is the annual Outdoor Eco Expo & Sportsman’s Bash. Proceeds from the 2017 event, scheduled for June 24th at Leatherwood Park in Lore City, will go towards funding the Guernsey County Skate Park, to be located at Baker Family Park in Cambridge.

Per usual, an enormous amount of prizes will be given away at the event, including cash, 50 guns, and an Alaskan Royal Cruise! Raffle tickets must be purchased ahead of the event, so don’t miss out! Visit http://outdoorecoexpo.com/ to purchase yours, now!