Join Rev. Max T. Beery and the First United Methodist Church for their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. The service begins at 8pm on Christmas Eve at First United Methodist Church, 641 Steubenville Ave. in Cambridge. Can’t make the service? Replays with be available starting at 11pm on Community TV 2 on Christmas Eve and through out Christmas Day and December 26th. Click here for a complete replay schedule.

Merry Christmas!