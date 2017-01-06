Hey sports fans! We’re under THREE MONTHS away from Opening Day of the 2017 Major League Baseball season, but Kickin’ Country KC-105 and 96FM want to get YOUR baseball season started early with the “12 Days of Reds!” Starting Tuesday, January 10 and continuing for the following 11 weekdays, join Becky Rinehart on KC-105 at 7:45 A.M. and Jeremy Scott on 96FM’s “That Morning Show” at 8:15 for a Reds trivia question. Be the first correct caller, and get onto our V-I-P list for the Reds Caravan, coming soon to the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center! Get up close and personal with Reds players and coaches with pictures, autographs, and a question and answer session! Then, don’t forget to tune in April 3 for Opening Day, as the Reds take on the Phillies at Great American Ballpark! “12 Days of Reds” on 96FM and Kickin’ Country KC-105, and Reds games all season long on your authority for Reds baseball, ESPN Cambridge 107.9 FM, and AM 1270! Let AVC Communications take YOU out to the ball game!