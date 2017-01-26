The REDS CARAVAN came to Cambridge Thursday, January 26th to visit with ESPN Cambridge VIP’s! The Reds visiting were radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman; outfielder Scott Schebler; minor league infielder Blake Trahan; former Reds infielder/outfielder Dmitri Young; vice president, assistant GM Nick Krall;

and mascot Gapper! While everyone couldn’t be there live, you can watch the Q&A with the Reds here!