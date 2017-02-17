CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A litter of six endangered painted dog puppies born at The Wilds in December have been introduced to the conservation center’s public areas this week.

Director of Animal Management Dan Beetem said this week that, after weeks of being cared for exclusively by their mother and the other pack members, the pups have begun exploring the publically-visible areas of The Wilds property. Beetem told AVC News this is the first successful attempt at breeding and sustaining a litter of the endangered wild dogs.

Beetem said, “We remained cautiously optimistic. Young mothers are often not successful with their first, or even second, litter. But Quinn, a first-time mom, surprised us by being an attentive caregiver from the start.”

Quinn’s pups, four females and two males born Dec. 16, received their first health examinations on Monday. Prior to this time, The Wilds’ animal care team had been observing Quinn’s behavior remotely through a camera mounted in the dogs’ den.

Beetem said The Wilds plans to provide opportunities for visitors to meet the whole pack at the Carnivore Center this summer. In the meantime, guests on the Winter at The Wilds Tours may be able to catch a glimpse of the pups.

Painted dogs – also known as African wild dogs – are one of Africa’s most endangered species. These dogs have disappeared from much of their former range throughout sub-Saharan Africa, and their populations are continuing to decline. Researchers estimate that only about 6,600 painted dogs are left in their native regions.