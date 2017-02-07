COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sergeant Alan T. Ogden was promoted to the rank of lieutenant on Monday by Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy.

Lieutenant Ogden will remain at the Cambridge and Warren District Commercial Enforcement Units.

Lieutenant Ogden began his Patrol career in January 1993 as a member of the 124th Academy Class. He earned his commission in June of that year and was assigned to the Georgetown Post. In 1994, he transferred to the Lisbon Post, where he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year in 1998. In 2001, he transferred to his most recent assignment at the Cambridge and Warren District Commercial Enforcement Units, where he earned the Trooper Recognition Award in 2004 and 2009.

Lieutenant Ogden earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2003.

