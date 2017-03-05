PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania–The Buckeye State has already experienced a number of severe weather outbreaks thus far in 2017.

And with spring just around the corner, more severe weather is likely as Ohio heads into summer.

Those interested in learning what to watch for as severe weather approaches, and what to do with that information to warn others is all a part of SKYWARN training.

The National Weather Service Office from Pittsburgh and area Emergency Management Agencies are teaming up to provide SKYWARN classes to area residents.

SKYWARN spotters are trained severe weather observers who report their observations directly to the National Weather Service.

Since the early 1970’s, the volunteer spotters have become a critical link in providing real time reports to the National Weather Service, helping meteorologists to issue timely weather warnings and watches to our area.

In the Pittsburgh weather service coverage area, there are over 1600 SKYWARN trained spotters, who watch and report severe weather conditions..

SKYWARN classes are free, and typically take about two hours to complete, and are open to the public.

The classes include such topics as:

-Basics of thunderstorm development

-Fundamentals of storm structure

-Identifying potential severe weather features

-Information to report

-How to report information

-Basic severe weather safety

In the coming days, area EMA’s are hosting SKYWARN training.

-March 8. 6 pm Guernsey County Administration Building 627 Wheeling Ave. Cambridge Guernsey Co. EMA 740-432-9292

-March 13 6 pm. Belmont County EMA 68329 Bannock Rd St Clairsville Belmont Co EMA 740-695-5984

-March 20 6 pm Muskingum County EMA 2215 Adamsville Rd Zanesville Muskingum Co. EMA 740-453-1655

-March 29 6:30 pm Tuscora Park Pavilion 161 Tuscora Ave N.W. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Co. EMA 330-308-6670

-April 24 6 pm Coshocton County EMA 724 S. 7th Street Coshocton Coshocton Co. EMA 740-622-1984

Contact the EMA in that county for more information, or go on-line to the Pittsburgh forecast center at http://www.weather.gov/pbz/