BYESVILLE,Ohio–Officials with the Rolling Hills Local School District will be holding the second, of what is promised to be a series of public meetings concerning the upcoming construction levy issue on the May ballot.

The proposed construction includes a renovated high school, and a new middle addition and a new elementary building to be constructed on the current campus.

The 5.42 mill levy includes a 0.5 mill for maintenance and upkeep funds for the new buildings.

Of concern to some is the inclusion of construction of a new field house, community center, new press box and home bleachers at the football field.

School officials counter, saying that all student programs will benefit, including music, sports and Vo Ag, including core and elective course work.

Superintendent Ryan Caldwell points out that with approval of the levy, taxes will increase an average of $9 a month, and that the controversial elements would add approximately $1 to the taxpayer.

School administrators stress that the state is currently offering to pay 60% of the construction costs. However, if the levy is defeated, the state’s share of construction will decrease in the future, adding the cost of future construction to local taxpayers.

The public meeting is being held Monday, February 27 , at the fire house in Cumberland at 7 pm. Voters in the rolling hills school district are urged to attend.