ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Ohio University Zanesville invites the community to attend its February Third Thursday event on February 16, at 6 p.m. in the Elson Hall Auditorium.

Dr. Anita Jackson will present “Don’t Believe the Hype:” Working Together, Changing the Narrative”, a program that focuses on the talents and skills of dynamic African American towns and people who have excelled in numerous ways.

She will share stories of excellence and success, while examining the impact of desegregation, and highlighting the need to work together for a changed, positive, and more realistic narrative.

The “Don’t Believe the Hype:” Working Together, Changing the Narrative celebrates Black History Month and is part of the Third Thursday event series at Ohio University Zanesville.

The program is free and open to the community.