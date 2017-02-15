NEW CONCORD, Ohio -– The Muskingum Valley Symphonic Winds will present The Shadow of Sirius on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. in Brown Chapel on the campus of Muskingum University. Admission to the concert is $7 for adults and $5 for youths. Children under five are admitted free.

American composer Joel Puckett wrote the centerpiece, The Shadow of Sirius, after reading a collection of poetry by W.S. Merwin, which ponders what lies on the other side of Sirius, a distant star. Featured in this part of the program is Erin Helgeson Torres, instructor of flute at Muskingum University. The audience will hear a surround-sound effect from the strategically-placed flutists throughout the chapel.

David Maslanka’s Give Us This Day will also be performed and is based on a book by a Vietnamese Buddhist monk titled “For a Future to be Possible.” The music makes the connection of the planet being relied on by an individuals’ mindfulness of themselves and reality.

In addition to these two works, the first and last pieces on the program will be dedicated to Russ Brown, a retired Spanish professor of Muskingum University who passed away last December. A free-will offering will be collected at the concert, proceeds going to the Russ Brown Memorial Fund.

The Muskingum Valley Symphonic Winds is a professional concert band based at Muskingum University. The ensemble includes local professionals, community members, and Muskingum faculty and students, and is under the direction of David A. Turrill, director of bands at Muskingum University.

For more information on the concert, call 740-826-8182.