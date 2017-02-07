NEW CONCORD, Ohio -– The Muskingum University Department of Music will host a faculty composition recital, featuring Michael Rene Torres, saxophone, on Thursday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Chapel on the campus.

This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Torres, lecturer of saxophone and composition instructor at Muskingum University, will perform pieces including works by Berio, Cowell, Husa, Koechlin, Ravel, and Wells. Accompanying him are Dr. Thomas Wells, piano, and Dr. Erin Helgeson Torres, flute.

In addition to instructing at Muskingum, he is also Lecturer of Saxophone at The Ohio State University. His past performances include premieres by the McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra, the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, the Columbus Ohio Discovery Ensemble, Tower Duo, and the xYz Quintet. Dr. Michael Torres is also a winner of the Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award and the Greater Columbus Arts Council Composition Fellowship.

For more information, contact Muskingum’s Department of Music at 740-826-8095.