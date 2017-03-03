Derrick Hill with nest box Eastern Bluebird

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Muskingum University student, specializing in wildlife conservation and animal studies, is taking on a project in the Cambridge City Forest to help a struggling songbird.

Derrick Hill informed Cambridge City Council on Monday of plans for the Northwood Bluebird Trail. Hill and others will erect a number of nest boxes friendly to the eastern bluebird, trail side in the forest this month to give the threatened bird a place to nest.

The eastern bluebird is protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 due to loss of habitat and threats from other invasive species of birds. Bluebird numbers have improved since the 1960s, however nests are always threatened by its two enemies, the common house sparrow and the European Starling. The boxes themselves keep out starlings, who can’t fit into the 1.5 inch hole. Other invasive specie control methods are used to deter the aggressive sparrows.

The stated purposes of Hill’s project are conservation, observation, diversity, insect control and environmental awareness. The colorful Eastern Bluebird will live six to ten years in open habitat, feeds on insects and fruit, and lays up to 6 eggs, two times a year. Local scout packs helped build the boxes and will assist Hill as he monitors the nests. The nesting season is March through August. The data that is collected will be submitted to Cornell Lab of Ornithology Nest Watch.

Anyone with questions should contact Hill at dhill@Muskingum.edu.