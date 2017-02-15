NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Roberta A. Smith University Library of Muskingum University and John and Annie Glenn Museum will commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Friendship 7 launch and Senator John Glenn’s career in space with a reception on Monday, Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Various educational and informational items will also be on display from Monday, Feb. 20 to Friday, April 7.

The reception and celebration will be held at the library on the campus and are free and open to the public.

At the reception, a video telling the story of Friendship 7 and John Glenn’s life will be viewed. Light refreshments will also be provided. The celebration will include video news reels, “Big John:” a life size Senator Glenn cutout, a poster board display of the timeline of Senator Glenn’s life, pictures and memorabilia of Senator Glenn and the launch, and information about the John and Annie Glenn Museum, located in New Concord.

Display hours at the library will be Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, call the library at 740.826.8152.