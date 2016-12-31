NEW YORK CITY,New York–Classic images of New Year’s Eve bring to mind the lowering of the ball in Times Square in New York.

This year’s main attraction, the ball is covered in more than 2,600 Waterford crystals and illuminated by thousands of LED bulbs. The geodesic sphere is 12 feet in diameter and weights a staggering 11,875 pounds.

The ball this year, according to the Times Square Alliance, features a new crystal design called the “Gift of Kindness” with 288 crystals cut into rosettes to symbolize unity.

A far cry from the original, made of iron, wood and 25 watt light bulbs.

While most think of the ball drop in Times Square, across the country, people “drop” many things marking the new year.

Just a small list, includes:

-Bethlehem Pennsylvania drops a 4 1/4 tall, 85 illuminated Peep.

-Eastover North Carolina has a 3 foot tall, 30 pound wooden flea.

-In Mobile Alabama the new year is marked by dropping a 600 pound Moon Pie. (it’s electronic, not edible–sorry)

-Panama City Beach Florida drops a 800 pound beach ball at midnight. However a family centered event takes place earlier in the evening, when thousands of beach balls are dropped.

-Atlanta Georgia, fittingly enough drops a huge peach marking the new year

-Home to one of the largest Ponderosa Pine forests in the country, Flagstaff Arizona drops a 6 foot, 70 pound lighted pinecone.

-Nicknamed “the Little Apple”, Manhattan Kansas drops a brightly lit Red Delicious Apple at midnight.

The State of Ohio literally has dozens of “midnight drop” traditions. Some of these include:

-A sausage drop in Elmore Ohio

-A popcorn ball in Marion Ohio

-Port Clinton Ohio drops “Capt. Wylie Walleye” a artificial fish at midnight

-Cincinnati does it different, by hoisting (not lowering) a pig. So, at least once a year, pigs do fly.