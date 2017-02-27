JACKSONTOWN, Ohio — A summer-long project gets underway beginning on Monday that includes lane closures on I-77 in Guernsey County.

The closure will begin just north of U.S. Route 22 and end just south of State Route 541. There will be one lane closed in each direction for the majority of this project.

Shelly & Sands is the primary contractor for the project, which includes four-lane asphalt resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation and/or repairs.

Along with one lane closed in each direction, there will also be width restrictions at the bridges.

The estimated completion date for this project is Oct. 31, 2017.