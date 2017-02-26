JACKSONTOWN,Ohio–Beginning Monday, February 27th, ODOT reports with the start of a summer long project, there will be lane closures on I-77 in Guernsey County.

The closure will begin just north of US-22 and end just south of SR-541. There will be one lane closed in each direction for the majority of this project.

Shelly and Sands is the prime contractor for the project which includes 4-lane asphalt resurfacing, with bridge rehabilitation and/or repairs.

Along with one lane closed in each direction, there will also be width restrictions at the bridges.

The estimated completion date for this project is Tuesday, October 31st, 2017.