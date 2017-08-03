Some road closings coming up in Guernsey County…

The Guernsey County Highway Department will be closing Holmes Road (County Road 44) between Bliss Road (Township Road 142) and Clagett Road (Township Road 145) on Friday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 9, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for road repairs. Also, Holmes Road will be closed between Shaw Road (County Road 143) and Claysville Road (County Road 15) on Wednesday, August 9, through Friday, August 11, between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for road repairs.

Commuters are urged to seek alternate routes during these construction periods.