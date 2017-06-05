Four Ohio Summer Festivals Perfect for Families

CAMBRIDGE, OHIO (June 5, 2017) – Looking for a nearby family adventure this summer? Cambridge/Guernsey County, Ohio offers four must-attend summer festivals perfect for everyone in the family. Mark your calendar to attend Ohio’s oldest folk festival, hear the roar of a classic car cruise-in, discover unique handmade works of art or enjoy some of the tastiest BBQ ribs in the state.

Check-out what’s ahead in Southeast Ohio:

National Road Rib & Bike Show: The 14th Annual National Road Rib & Bike Show will take place Saturday, June 17 in downtown Cambridge. One of the fastest growing bike shows in the area, the event showcases live music from Lock 17 from 3-5pm and Direct Energy from 6-9pm, beer and barbecue from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The National Road (US Route 40/Wheeling Avenue) has the distinction of being the nation’s first highway. The event is admission free. For more information, visit www.downtowncambridge.com.

Ohio Hills Folk Festival: The Ohio Hills Folk Festival, celebrating 113 years, is one of Ohio’s oldest festivals. The event returns to Guernsey County on July 6-8 in the small town of Quaker City. The festival celebrates the history of the Quaker community with exhibits, antique farm tools, steam engines, parades and the historic 1821 Quaker Meeting House. Make sure to stop at the country store on Main Street and enjoy homemade ice-cream, fudge, baked items and other delicious treats. Other locally made favorites include local cheese, trail bologna, and Dandy Don’s ham salad. For more information, check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/Ohio-Hills-Folk-Festival.

48th Annual Salt Fork Festival: The Salt Fork Festival, one of Ohio’s longest running arts and crafts festivals, will take place August 11-13 at the Cambridge City Park in Cambridge, Ohio. The juried festival showcases high-quality art in a variety of mediums such as, painting, pottery, ceramics, fiber art, metal work, jewelry, acrylics, mixed media, photography, and more. On average 100 artists participate from all over the U.S. In addition, a market place offers foods made in Ohio and programs just for kids. New this year is tethered hot air balloon rides on Saturday evening of the festival in Don Coss Field. For a complete schedule, visit: www.saltforkfestival.org

Classic Car Cruise-In: Downtown Cambridge roars to life with the sound of classic cars cruising Wheeling Avenue (also known as the Historic National Road/ US Route 40) on Saturday, August 19. More than 200 classic cars, trucks and hot rods will be on display during the 32nd Annual Cambridge Classic Cruise-In from

10am to 5pm. The event is admission free and was named by Cruisin’ Times Magazine as one of the best car show in its category. For more information, visit www.downtowncambridge.com.

