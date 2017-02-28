CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted their annual awards night on Monday with a number of deputies being recognized for outstanding service.

Special Deputy Scott Stoney was lauded for his quick response in coming to the aid of a young couple struggling with a medical emergency regarding their small child. Stoney found the parents of a toddler trying to help their child, who was not breathing. Stoney took the child and sprinted a full 200 yards at full speed to medical personnel, who provided aid to the child. The youngster fully recovered from the incident, with no ill effects.

Sgt. Dustin Best and Lt. Jason Mackie were awarded with a Sheriff’s Citation for helping the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the apprehension of suspect involved in a high speed pursuit who had wrecked and said he had a hostage. Best and Mackie flew the GCSO drone over the wreck to show officers that the man was alone and had no hostage.

Lt. Dale Lyons was recognized as being instrumental in coordinating newly established security at the Guernsey County Courthouse.

Captain Jeremy Wilkinson, Lt. Sam Williams, Sgt. Bill Patterson and Sgt. Dale Resor received a Sheriff’s Citation for actions while on patrol at last year’s Deerasic Classic. The four officers stopped a sexual assault in progress during a festival off of U.S. Route 22 near Salt Fork State Park in August of 2016.

Lt. Curtis Braniger was award four citations for outstanding work on a number projects within the sheriff’s office. Braniger and Lt. James Stoney both received the Certified Law Enforcement Manager’s Award..

Fourteen Deputies and Sheriff Jeff Paden received the Sheriff’s Marksmanship Award.

Sgt. Dale Resor, Deputy Tim Simon and Deputy Matt Scurlock were presented with Safe Driving Awards.

Captain Jeremy Wilkinson and Deputy Keith Rogers received Physical Fitness Awards

All active members of the Sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT) were recognized for their service as well.

Sheriff Jeff Paden said that it is always special for him to recognize members of his staff for their consistent high level of performance and their pursuit of excellence in service to their community.