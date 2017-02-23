Dee Kovachik (right) was honored as Cambridge Main Street’s Volunteer of the Year on Wednesday morning.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge Main Street on Wednesday honored a longtime area businesswoman for her more-than-two decades of work in downtown Cambridge.

Main Street Director Donna Hill announced on Wednesday that Dee Kovachik was the organization’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year. Kovachik, who has owned and operated Country Bits for 25 years, said she was grateful for the award:

Hill said that Cambridge Main Street was thrilled to honor Kovachik for her years of service to Cambridge businesses and the community.

Wednesday’s awards breakfast also featured guest presentations by Guernsey County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeremy Wilkinson, Cambridge Police Chief Mark DeLancey and Michael Segrest, Manager of Gametime Graphics and Design.