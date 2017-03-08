COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is reminding Ohio farmers that the deadline to purchase or modify certain insurance coverage for spring-planted crops is March 15.

Taylor, who also serves as director of the Ohio Department of Insurance, says crop insurance can be an important piece of a risk-management strategy.

Federally-subsidized, multiple-peril crop insurance covers certain weather, pest and revenue related losses. This coverage is dependent on crop establishment and reporting dates determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) that farmers must meet. The dates vary by crop and county and are listed at www.rma.usda.gov.

State-regulated policies such as for damage caused by hail and fire are also available.

Ohio farmers can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 800.686.1526 or visit www.insurance.ohio.gov to find insurance companies and agents licensed to sell crop insurance.