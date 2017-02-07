BYESVILLE, Ohio — Barbara Funk, Assistant-Director Community Outreach Coordinator for Mid-East Career and Technology Centers, stated that Mid-East serves 13 school districts in four counties-Guernsey, Muskingum, Noble, and parts of Perry. Students from any high school in this service area can choose to attend one of the Mid-East campuses located in Buffalo; and Zanesville.

Transportation is no problem. Mid-East provides transportation to and from a student’s home high school to the Mid-East campuses.

Funk said that one of her goals is “…to help young people who want a career and adults who want to change careers learn about the over 30 programs Mid-East offers.” Funk pointed out the Mid-East works to insure the career programs and the classes offered are cutting edge and meet the needs of local employers by developing strategic partnerships with businesses located in the Mid-East service area.

Members from local businesses are invited to serve on the school board and serve as advisers on the standards and skills needed for specific careers. This method insures that changes in business needs and career skills are reflected in course curriculum. Local business suggested including classes covering the electronic aspects of new diesel engine design. To meet this need Mid-East purchased 3 new diesel trucks which will insure students will be exposed to electronic upgrades in diesel engines.

Funk indicated that she also reaches out to the CIC. The CIC indicated that welding skills were needed by the oil and gas industry. In response, Mid-East added a welding program designed to provide students with the welding skills needed by oil and gas. In addition, Mid-East has responded to the governor’s initiative and add courses in the areas of precision machinery and robotics.

The results of these efforts are that over 90% of graduates of Mid East programs are employed in the business or industry of their career choice, serving in military, or furthering their education by taking additional classes at a college or university.

Funk stated that Mid-East also offers adult education classes to help people update and improve their business skills, pass the GED, or gain the skills needed to change careers. These classes are shorter in length than the classes for high school aged students and designed to fit into adult learners’ busy schedules.

Pictured: Barbara Funk, Assistant Director Community Outreach Coordinator, and Becky Bruner, Speaker Host.