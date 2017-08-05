UNDATED – New research suggests Ohio needs to step up its anti-tobacco game. An annual report from the American Cancer Society, which grades states on cancer-fighting policies, shows that 30 percent of cancer deaths in Ohio are attributed to tobacco. While the state scores well for having one of the best smoke-free laws in the country, Jeff Stephens with the American Cancer Society in Ohio explains that other policy areas need attention. For example, he says Ohio’s cigarette tax is below the national average. He stated While there was a slight increase in the cigarette tax two years ago, it wasn’t big enough to have a health impact and the tobacco industry is able to mitigate these small increases with couponing and discounting so the consumer doesn’t feel it.

The 2015 budget included a 35-cent per-pack increase in the cigarette tax, but legislators did not include Governor John Kasich’s proposed 65-cent-per-pack cigarette tax increase for this year’s budget. According to the report, tobacco products cost Ohio more than five and a half billion in health-care dollars every year.